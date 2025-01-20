It's official. The world has reentered the Donald Trump era. The GOP leader was sworn in as the 47th president on Monday (Jan 20).

Trump has a lot on his table when he takes charge as president with issues ranging from national and international affairs to ongoing wars globally.

How world leaders are reacting to Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States



As Trump assumes the presidential office, several global leaders have congratulated the new US commander-in-chief.

Here's a look at what they said:

> Giorgia Meloni (PM, Italy): Meloni sent "best wishes" to US President Donald Trump Monday for the start of his new mandate.

"I am certain that the friendship between our nations and the values that unite us will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and the USA, together facing global challenges and building a future of prosperity and security for our peoples," wrote the far-right Meloni on social media, citing Italy's role in "consolidating the dialogue between the United States and Europe".

> Justin Trudeau (PM, Canada): "Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations."

> Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (President, Turkey): "Since Mr. Trump repeatedly said he would end the Russia-Ukraine war, we as Turkey will do whatever necessary in this regard. We need to resolve this issue as soon as possible. This issue will be on our agenda with our talks with Mr. Trump, and we would take our steps accordingly. I wish Mr. Trump's second term would bring good for all humanity."

> Volodymyr Zelensky (President, Ukraine)" "President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority."

> Shehbaz Sharif (PM, Pakistan): "My warmest congratulations to Donald Trump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-US partnership."

"Over the years, our two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for our peoples & we shall continue to do so in the future. My best wishes to President Trump for a successful second term in office."

> Benjamin Netanyahu (PM, Israel): Prime Minister Netanyahu said in his message he believed the “best days” of the US-Israel alliance are ahead.

“Your first term as president was filled with groundbreaking moments in the history of the great alliance between our two countries,” Netanyahu says in an English-language video message, citing Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights.

“You brokered the historic Abraham Accords in which Israel made peace with four Arab countries,” he adds. “I believe that working together again, we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights” and will “complete the defeat of Iran’s terror axis and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for our region.”

> Olaf Scholz (Chancellor, Germany): Germany's Scholz hoped for 'good' relations with the 'closest ally' US.

"Today President Donald Trump takes office. Congratulations! The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship. The EU, with 27 members and more than 400 million people, is a strong union."

> Narendra Modi (PM, India): The Indian PM wrote on X he hoped Trump's administration will work to benefit the bilateral ties.

"Congratulations my dear friend President Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!”

> Vladimir Putin (President, Russia): Putin congratulated Trump on becoming the American president, and said he was open to talks with the upcoming Trump administration on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are also open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict," Putin said in televised remarks.

"As for the settlement of the situation itself, I want to emphasise that its goal should not be a brief truce... but a lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people," he added.

> Lula da Silva (President, Brazil): Lula said he hoped that the US would remain a historical partner of Brazil.

"I hope that (Trump) has a successful administration and that the Americans continue to be the historical partner of Brazil," Lula said at a ministerial meeting.

> Keir Starmer (Prime Minister, United Kingdom): Starmer wished Trump warmest congratulations on becoming the US president for a second time.

"We will continue to build upon the unshakeable foundations of our historic alliance," Starmer said in a statement.

> Iran: While congratulating Trump, Iran's foreign ministry said it hoped that the approaches and policies of the (new) US government would be realistic and based on international law and respect for the interests and desires of the nations of the region, including the Iranian nation.

> Xi Jinping (President, China): Last weekend, Xi held a telephone conversation with Trump where both leaders vowed to take a positive approach to improving ties between Beijing and Washington.

Xi said he hoped for a "good start" to relations with Trump, who in turn said, "It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together."