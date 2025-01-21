As US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) started fulfilling the promises he made during the election campaign, he said that he would be declaring a national emergency at the southern border in Mexico and a "national energy emergency" aimed at boosting US oil and gas production and lowering costs for domestic consumers.

Trump said that he would deport "millions and millions of criminal aliens", adding that he would also designate the cartels as a foreign terrorist organisation.

"First, I will declare a national emergency at the southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the place from which they came. We will reinstate my 'Remain in Mexico' policy," Trump said after taking the oath as the 47th US President.

While giving his inaugural speech, Trump said that the inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and hikes in energy prices.

While announcing the national energy emergency, Trump said, "The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency."

"We will drill, baby, drill," he said, using his popular statement during poll campaign.

He further said he is going to direct his Cabinet to use “the vast powers at their disposal” to bring down the cost of goods.

What does it mean?

Earlier in the day, a White House official said that the Trump administration will be declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

The emergency will allow the Department of Defence (DOD) to deploy armed forces to the region and free up resources to build a wall and other barriers there.

"What this action does is it deploys armed forces, erects physical barriers by directing DOD and DHS secretaries to finish the wall along the border, and allows for counter-UAS capabilities near the southern border in addition," the official said.

However, it wasn't clear what the official meant by "counter-UAS capabilities", but it should be noted that at least Obama during his time in the Oval Office, and the DHS have used drones and other UAS to help conduct surveillance of the southwest border.

Moreover, the US defence secretary will be ordered to deploy armed troops and the National Guard to the border.

The official did not mention how many troops will be deployed, saying that the decision is going to be up to the secretary of defence.

'Prioritise US borders'

The official said that it would allow the military to "prioritise our borders and territorial integrity."

The order will direct the military to plan operations to maintain territorial integrity by "repelling forms of invasion, including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, and other criminal activities", the official added.

The executive order will also aim to end the practice of "catch and release" and will mandate building a wall along the southern US border.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the US President on Monday (Jan 20) during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Just before Trump, JD Vance took oath as the Vice President of the United States.

Soon after he took the oath, Trump said that his life was saved for a reason, recalling his Pennsylvania assassination attempt.

(With inputs from agencies)