The Donald Trump-led administration in the United States (US) announced on Monday that Washington would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord for a second time.

Advertisment

Moments after Trump was sworn in as the 47th president, the White House said in a statement, "President Trump will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord."

Also read | UN report highlights extreme weather and heat fuelled by climate change in 2024

The announcement marked a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide.

Advertisment

What is Paris Climate Accord?

According to the United Nations Climate Change, the Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change.

It was adopted by 196 parties at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris, France, on 12 December 2015. It entered into force on 4 November 2016.

Advertisment

The agreement's goal is to hold “the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” and pursue efforts “to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.”

What happened during first Trump admin?

During the first Trump administration, Washington announced that it would cease all participation in the Paris Climate Accord, saying that the deal would undermine the American economy and put the US at a permanent disadvantage.

Trump's decision to withdraw was supported by many Republicans but severely opposed by Democrats.