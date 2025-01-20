Melania Trump is returning to the White House in style. Donald Trump's wife and First Lady, no stranger to turning heads with her sartorial choices, stepped out in Washington, DC, in an elegant look.

Melania, a former model, has always been a style icon. Since her husband's first tenure at the White House, she has consistently made statements with her wardrobe choices.

What did Melania wear on Inauguration Day?

On Monday (Jan 20), Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States. Before the swearing-in ceremony, Trump and his wife Melania visited the White House to have tea with outgoing US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

For the occasion, Melania chose a sophisticated look by New York-based designer Adam Lippes, as learned by Vogue.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden greet President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump at the White House, ahead of the Inauguration event

Her outfit consisted of a tailored navy silk wool coat, a navy silk wool pencil skirt, and an ivory silk crepe blouse. She accessorised with a matching boater hat by Eric Javits and suede pumps.

The Slovenia-born former fashion model is known for donning outfits from top luxury houses such as Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, and Christian Dior, among others.

So wearing an American brand for the historic event can be seen as a statement to promote America's fashion industry.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” Lippes said in a statement. “Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”

What Melania wore for Trump's 2017 presidential swearing-in ceremony?

In 2017, Melania wore Ralph Lauren's stylish powder blue dress featuring a turtleneck cropped jacket. She added matching suede gloves and heels that went perfectly with her look.