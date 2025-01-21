India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday (Jan 20) that it was an absolute "honour" to have represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of United States President Donald Trump.

Advertisment

Taking to his official X handle, he shared the pictures of the inauguration ceremony and wrote, "A great honour to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of @POTUS President Donald J Trump and @VP Vice President JD Vance in Washington DC today."

A great honour to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of @POTUS President Donald J Trump and @VP Vice President JD Vance in Washington DC today.



🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tbmAUbvd1r — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 20, 2025

His attendance at the mega event highlights the significance of India-US relations and global diplomatic ties between both countries as Trump begins his historic second term.

Advertisment

Modi congratulates 'dear friend' Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first leaders to congratulate Trump on taking oath for a second term in office.

The Indian leader said he was looking forward to working together with the US leader again for the benefit of the two countries and to shape a better future for the world.

Advertisment

"Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2025

Also read: Donald Trump pardons 1,500 Jan 6 rioters, declares them political 'hostages'

Trump sworn in as 47th US President

On Monday (Jan 20), Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in his oath.

After taking the oath, Trump said, "My life was saved for a reason, I was saved by God to make America great again."

At 78, Trump became the oldest president in the United States' history. This also marks the first time a convicted felon has become the US president.

During his inaugural address, Donald Trump said that “the golden age of America begins right now.”

Speaking of inflation in the country, Trump reiterated his earlier slogan of 'drill baby drill', referring to his promise to drill for oil.

"The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill," Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)