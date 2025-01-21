US President Donald Trump, while addressing the inauguration parade on Monday (Jan 20) said that he would cease as many as 80 actions by his predecessor Joe Biden's bureaucrats, and fire them.

Trump was speaking at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

"First, I’ll revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration, one of the worst administrations in history," Trump said.

Trump said he would also issue a government hiring freeze "to ensure that we're only hiring competent people who are faithful to the American public and we will pause the hiring of any new IRS agents."

'Pardon J6 hostages'

He continued his speech, saying that he would pardon the January 6 defendants on his first day in office.

"We'll be signing pardons for a lot of people," he said.

“Tonight, I’m going to be signing on the J- 6 hostages’ pardons to get them out. And as soon as I leave, I’m going to the Oval Office and we’ll be signing pardons for a lot of people,” he told his supporters at the Capital One Arena. 'J6 hostages' is a term used by Trump and his surrogates to refer to the convicted rioters of Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Expresses support for Gaza hostages' families

The families of hostages held in Gaza were standing at the Capital One Arena where Trump was addressing.

In his speech, Trump reiterated his promise to bring the hostages home.

While speaking to a crowd of supporters, he said he had had conversations with the families.

“And some of them are just saying, ‘No, my son is gone. But please, just bring home his body,’” Trump said.

Referring to the hostages that were released on Sunday as part of the first phase of the ceasefire, Trump said, "We never stopped praying for you, and we’re so glad that you’re reunited with your friends and families."

“Should have never happened,” he added, referring to the Hamas terror attack of October 7, 2023.

Following his speech, Trump signed executive actions in front of thousands of supporters gathered at the Capital One Arena, with people cheering loudly as he continued signing one after the other.

Starting with rescinding 78 Biden-era executive actions, Trump signed to exit the Paris Climate Treaty.

The parade which was attended by thousands of Trump supporters, also included students from Vice President JD Vance's high school as well as Trump's military academy.

Students from the New York Military Academy, a private prep school near West Point, marched in the parade. Trump is a 1964 graduate of the school, as well as an alumnus of distinction from the school.

(With inputs from agencies)