US President Donald Trump Monday (Jan 20) discontinued the use of Joe Biden-era CBP One app of the Customs and Border Protection, shortly after taking office. The app had been used to facilitate the legal entry of nearly 1 million people into the country, granting them work eligibility. As soon as the decision was taken, reports emerged claiming migrants waiting in Mexico for an appointment with CBP broke down in tears.

The migrants were spotted crying after they learnt their appointments were cancelled immediately, reported New York Post newspaper.

According to the NYP report, the app went offline at 12 pm EST Monday (10:30 pm IST). The move, announced by Customs and Border Protection, is part of the Trump administration’s sweeping measures to reform the southern border and stop people from entering the US illegally.

Significance of the CBP One app

Using the app, approximately 1,450 migrants legally entered the country every day. The platform would allow the asylum seekers to seek appointments and request refuge in the US.

A Washington Post reporter posted on X a video showing migrants in tears soon after their appointments were cancelled.

Migrants in Ciudad Juárez who were waiting for their 1 pm CBP1 parole appointments learned 20 minutes ago that the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid. pic.twitter.com/F3pNrZyEBR — Arelis R. Hernández (@arelisrhdz) January 20, 2025

In his inaugural address, Trump decried the “crisis of trust” facing the government, vowing that under his leadership, “our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced.”

