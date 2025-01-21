US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 21) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "destroying Russia" by not making a deal to end the war with its neighbour Ukraine. The Republican leader, who is known to have a direct line with Putin, also warned that Russia is 'going to be in big trouble'.

Trump claimed that Putin was destroying Russia by not striking a deal to end the war that started in February 2022.

"He (Putin) should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," the 47th President of the United States told reporters on his return to the Oval Office.

"I think Russia's going to be in big trouble," Trump added.

Trump's unusually critical comments about the Russian president are surprising, given his past admiration for Putin.

The newly inaugurated US president also announced plans to meet Putin, albeit without sharing a timeline.

According to AFP news agency, a summit between the two leaders during Trump's first term gained notoriety when the US president appeared to side with the Russian leader against US intelligence.

"I got along with him great, I would hope he wants to make a deal," said Trump, adding "He (Putin) can't be thrilled he's not doing so well."

"I mean, he's grinding it out, but most people thought that war would have been over in about one week, and now you're into three years, right?" he said.

Trump said that the war was hitting the Russian economy hard, which is also being battered by inflation.

Zelensky wants a deal

The Republican, who in the past has repeatedly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr, said: "Zelensky wants to make a deal".

Trump said that Zelensky had told him that he wanted a peace agreement to end the ongoing war, which started with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"Zelensky wants to make a deal," said Trump, who during his campaign has repeatedly vowed that he will end the Russia-Ukraine war quickly, with his aides suggesting leveraging US aid to force Kyiv to make concessions.

(With inputs from agencies)