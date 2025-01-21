Donald Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th US President on Monday (Jan 20), did not put his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office during the inauguration.

First Lady Melania Trump was standing next to Trump, holding two Bibles, one given by his mother in 1955 and the other used by Abraham Lincoln for his inauguration in 1861.

Trump seemed to forget the important custom while taking the oath, not touching the Bibles.

He raised his right hand while taking the oath and followed Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump's mother gave this Bible in 1955 to Trump "to mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church, in Jamaica, New York."

Meanwhile, the other was the Lincoln Bible, which was used during the oath ceremony of the 16th president in 1861.

“It has only been used three times since, by President Obama at each of his inaugurations and by President Trump at his first inauguration in 2017,” the Trump campaign stated.

“The burgundy velvet-bound book is part of the collections of the Library of Congress.”

Is it necessary to place the hand on Bible?

The requirements of the swearing-in are not mentioned in the US Constitution. While it has been a common practice by all the presidents to place their hand on the Bible, it is not a legal requirement.

According to Article VI of the US Constitution, "all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."

The first president George Washington was also the first person to begin the tradition of placing a hand on the Bible while being sworn in. However, Teddy Roosevelt Adams skipped this tradition.

'Still connected to God'

However, Trump did refer to God in his speech as he said that he was "saved by God" to make America great again, while referring to assassination attempts on him.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance placed his hand on the Bible while taking the oath right before Trump.

He used a family Bible that belonged to his maternal great-grandmother, according to Trump's inaugural committee.

(With inputs from agencies)