Elon Musk, the billionaire ally of US President Donald Trump, stirred a major controversy on Monday (Jan 20) while addressing the supporters of the Republican leader at the Capital One arena.

Advertisment

During his speech, Musk pounded his chest and raised his right arm in the air while thanking Trump’s supporters. The gesture, his critics said, resembled a Nazi salute.

Wait, did Musk just do a Nazi salute? pic.twitter.com/VZChlQXSYv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 20, 2025

Reactions on social media

Advertisment

Users on social media too criticised Musk, the world's richest man, for his "autocratic tendencies".

"He's such a weird man, why put him in front of a crowd just take his money and keep him in the back," one user wrote.

Also read: Video: Migrants at US-Mexico border break down in tears as Trump announces sweeping measures

Advertisment

"I'm totally shocked by Musk's autocratic tendencies, as well as his support for imperious politicians both here and abroad," a second user commented.

Musk reacts to salute row

After the billionaire's 'Nazi' salute went viral, he said his rivals needed "better dirty" tricks.

Frankly, they need better dirty tricks.



The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired 😴 https://t.co/9fIqS5mWA0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Taking DOGE to Mars

In his address, Musk vowed to take his “department of government efficiency” (Doge) “to Mars”.

“Some elections are, you know, important,” Musk said. “Some are not, but, but this one really mattered,” he said.

“This is what victory feels like. This one really mattered. It’s thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.”

Also read: 'Golden age of America begins now,' says Trump in first speech as 47th US President

Musk said he will “work my ass off for you guys”, and pledged: “We’re going to take Doge to Mars.”

Earlier, Trump announced in his inaugural address that he would try taking US astronauts to Mars during the next four years.

A video of the tech billionaire has also gone viral, showing him erupting in joy as soon as Trump made the Mars pledge.

🇺🇸🇺🇸 AMERICA IS GOING TO MARS 🇺🇸🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/Jfvi43YWse — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 20, 2025

Musk staged some energetic dance moves on the stage before thanking the crowd.