Billy Ray Cyrus' controversial performance at Donald Trump's inaugural ball has led to his family speaking out in public, expressing concern over the singer's mental health. Days after the musician's song Trace Cyrus shared a a lengthy statement on social media, revealing that his family has been “genuinely worried” about him, Billy's ex wife Firerose has opened up about her troubled marriage to the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker.



In an interview with Page Six, Firerose had reflected about her eight months long wedding to Billy Ray Cyrus with ended with a messy divorce

Advertisment

Firerose talks about her troubled marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus

“What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” Firerose told the outlet. The 25-year-old was married to Billy, 63, for eight months before they had a messy divorce. Reacting on Trace's statement, in which he urged the country star to get “help,” she added, “It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him.”

Stars and politics converge at Sundance fim festival 2025



“I’m glad the truth [about Billy] is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem," she said and added the despite her struggles, she remains “focused” on her “faith,” “music,” and “healing.”



The singer is using her “story to encourage others to find strength and hope,” as per the outlet.

Advertisment

Donald Trump inauguration: Key events, performers, and security details. All you need to know

What Trace Cyrus said about his father

In an open letter shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the 35-year-old singer said of Billy, “Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.” “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point,” he added.



Trace also shared that he and his sisters, Noah, Brandi, and Miley Cyrus, have been “genuinely worried” about him for years.

Advertisment

“Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better,” Trace wrote and added that how Billy had 'pushe' the family away for years.

Also read: Miley Cyrus's brother Trace raises concerns about their dad Billy Ray Cyrus in open letter: Have been genuinely worried about you for years