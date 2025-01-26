Based on the popular video game franchise, the new Resident Evil movie is set to reboot the series, focusing more on the survival horror roots of the earlier games. According to a report by THR, there is currently a bidding war for the franchise, with both Netflix and Warner Bros. vying to secure the rights.

The franchise follows a group of special operatives who have been tasked with tracking down and stopping the cause of a worldwide zombie pandemic.

Zack Cregger will also be scripting the upcoming movie. His attachment to the project has revitalised fans of the franchise. And considering his track record with horror movies, it is clear why.

Previous Adaptations

The upcoming movie will mark the third reboot of the film series. The first live-action adaptation was released in 2002, directed by Paul WS Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich. It went on to spawn five sequels and achieved some box-office success.

In 2021, Netflix rebooted the franchise with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and a spin-off series. However, the poor reception is the driving force behind the current reboot.

A Promising Start

Fans of the franchise have been excited ever since rumours of Barbarian director Zach Cregger taking the helm began circulating last year. In a recent interview with Discussing Film, Cregger said that he has written a script.

"It’s my favourite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it."

Now that the director has been confirmed, we can expect more updates on the project in the coming months. At present, Cregger is busy promoting his upcoming film, Weapons, which stars Josh Brolin and is set to hit cinemas this month.

