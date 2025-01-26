Shafi, known for creating some of Malayalam cinema's cult classics, has passed away at the age of 56. The filmmaker suffered a stroke on January 16 and was hospitalised in Kochi. He passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday. Shafi was renowned for making some of the most iconic Malayalam comedy films of the past decade and frequently collaborated with Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

Illustrious Career

Born Rasheed MH, he began his film career as an assistant director in 1995 with the film Aadyathe Kanmani. He made his directorial debut in 2001 with One Man Show.

The movie went on to become a hit. Throughout his three-decade career, the filmmaker worked with Malayalam industry legends such as Mammootty, Dileep, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Some of his most notable films include Kalyanaraman, Mayavi, Chocolate, Chattambinadu, Two Countries, and Makeup Man. His final directorial venture was the 2022 comedy Aanandam Paramanandam.

Tributes pour in

Many industry veterans and Malayalam film fans expressed their sorrow and admiration for the director through heartfelt social media posts.

RIP Sir 🌹#Shafi The director who taught us to celebrate supporting characters as main heroes.



Thank you for making our childhood beautiful ❤️. Your works will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/tJ1i51TarV — Cinemaniac (@Sambaboy10J) January 26, 2025

no one is crossing a day without using the dialogues or meme references of his movies. no one can make this much of iconic characters like he did. the man who filled our childhood with laughs. adieu shafi sir 🌹 pic.twitter.com/WpyUKbAaKC — Vypinkaaran Tarkovsky 🇵🇸 (@bettercallsree) January 25, 2025

"Malayalam cinema bids farewell to director Shafi 💔

From Kalyanaraman to Two Countries, Pulival Kalyanam to Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, his films filled theaters with laughter and joy.

Rest in peace, the master of comedy. 🌹#Shafi #RIP" pic.twitter.com/VWbZfBmlxw — MiGr@De (@am_Migrade) January 26, 2025

The body is being kept at the Cochin Service Co-operative Bank Hall in Kaloor from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm today where the public can pay their last respects. Funeral prayers will be held at 4:00 pm today at the Kaloor Muslim Juma Masjid.

He is survived by his brother, the noted writer-director Rafi.

