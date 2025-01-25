For decades, the Academy Awards have been one of the most prestigious and widely recognised prizes in the world of cinema. Yet, since its inception, the Academy has shown a clear bias against films belonging to the science fiction and fantasy genres. While these genres have received more recognition in recent years, particularly in technical categories, the Best Picture award has remained elusive for most of its history.

A History of Snubs

The sci-fi and fantasy genres are often treated as second-class citizens by the Academy and its members, struggling to achieve the same level of recognition given to period dramas and biopics, no matter how groundbreaking they may be.

Although The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King won the Best Picture award – making it the only fantasy film to do so – this remains a rare anomaly. Groundbreaking films such as E.T., Star Wars, A Clockwork Orange, The Seventh Seal, Arrival, and Mad Max: Fury Road, despite earning nominations, fell short of the top prize.

Real-World Issues

The Academy has historically favoured films that deal with real-world issues and are grounded in realism, often dismissing sci-fi and fantasy films as mere escapism. However, these genres frequently tackle profound themes, explore real-world issues, and portray genuine human emotions.

Films like Children of Men, Gattaca, and the recent adaptation of Dune are not only visually stunning but also examine the human condition, addressing themes such as class warfare, the rise of authoritarianism, and religious dogma. Despite this, such films are typically relegated to technical categories – areas in which they excel – but are rarely recognised for the broader themes they explore.

A Shift in Attitude

In recent years, there has been a slight shift in attitude, with films like The Shape of Water and Everything Everywhere All at Once challenging and overcoming the Academy’s biases.

However, for every recognition, countless visionary films remain overlooked, such as The Matrix, Blade Runner, Terminator 2, The Green Knight, and Big Fish. These omissions highlight the Academy's ongoing resistance to embracing these genres, despite changing audience tastes and critical acclaim.

The Way Forward

The divide between the Academy’s preferences and audience expectations has become increasingly apparent, with sci-fi and fantasy fans often left disappointed. The Academy must learn to embrace these genres and rethink its definition of what makes a film “great.”

Until that time, it's upto fans to champion these films and continue supporting the creative filmmakers who push the boundaries of storytelling and cinema.

