Actress Pamela Anderson has opened about her Playboy modeling days to television presenter Martha Stewart. During an interview for Elle's January 2025 digital issue, Stewart spoke to Anderson about her recent film, The Last Showgirl, and her Oscar snub.

Advertisment

Both Anderson and Stewart took a trip down memory lane to when they were first introduced to fame as they discussed Anderson's caeer.

Early career

Referring to Anderson's film The Last Showgirl, Anderson talked about her own personal experience when she had just started off.



"Back to the movie. I can’t stop thinking about that man in the audition scene. … It’s happened to all of us. Those auditions that are just so ridiculous and so heartless. You get the real feeling of that there," Stewart said, referencing to a scene in the film.

Advertisment

Pamela replied, "I like that she doesn’t take no for an answer. She almost walks away but then turns back and says, ‘What didn’t you like about it?’ As much as she wore her heart on her sleeve in reassessing her life choices, she fought back."

"I had an experience like that when I was very young, going on go-sees as a model. They asked all the girls to bring bikinis, and after my interview with about 15 guys sitting around a table, they said, ‘Go get into your bikini," Stewart recalled.

"And I said, ‘Does the part require a bikini?’ And the guy said, ‘No, but we have you here, so we might as well look at you.’ And I just walked out of the room. I was maybe 17 [years old] at the time, but I just wouldn’t put up with that crap.

Advertisment

Who is Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón? 1st openly trans actress nominated for an Oscar

"That’s the way I’ve been all along, I just wouldn’t put up with it," Stewart said. "When you see that other girls put up with it because they need the money or they need the job, it’s a difficult situation. I think that might be getting better after all these years."

Pamela Anderson on her Playboy stint

Anderson sympathized with Stewart and explained that how it was her mother who encouraged her to pose for Playboy in October 1989.

"It’s hard to navigate a business that is based on physical beauty and also naïveté. You’re in this business, and you want to please people. And you have a gut feeling that maybe it’s not the right thing to do, and you can get yourself in these dangerous situations," Anderson said.

"I was such a shy young girl, if you can believe it — I wanted to do anything to stop being shy. When the Playboy cover [opportunity] came up, my mom said, ‘Do it.’ I didn’t know what it was going to lead to, but then it led to this wild and crazy life," Anderson said.

This isn't the first time that the Baywatch star has credited her mother for her Playboy career. Back In 2018, Anderson discussed her mother's influence on her Playboy career.

Pamela Anderson to receive Golden Eye Honor at Zurich Film Festival



"It was the woman’s choice to be in the magazine. It was my choice to be in the magazine, I wasn’t made to do anything I was uncomfortable with. My first reaction was no, and I talked to mother. And she said, ‘Why not? Get out of this small town, go to Los Angeles. How exciting,'" Anderson told the Associated Press at the time.



"I’d never been on a plane before, I’d never gotten out of my little town and I was scared to death by it. I overcame a lot of my painful shyness. That’s for sure."

Oscar snub for The Last Showgirl

Anderson earned rave reviews for her recent film The Last Showgirl. The film released in 2024 and fetched Anderson Golden Globe and SAG nominations but not an Oscar nod.

"Congratulations on the Golden Globe nomination. I don’t think you got an Oscar," Stewart told Anderson.

Also read: Oscar Awards 2025: Guneet Monga's Anuja gets a nod, Emilia Perez leads the noms; see full list here



Pamela replied, "No, no nomination for the Oscar, but I couldn’t even imagine that. I did get a SAG nomination, which is really exciting and … all of this is just unexpected and exciting. I always say the win is in the work. I got to do something I really love, and I needed to do that for my soul."

Oscars 2025: When and where to watch the nominated films online