Social media has been ablaze with chatter following rumours of an alleged affair between former U.S. President Barack Obama and actress Jennifer Aniston. While there is no official confirmation or evidence to support the rumour, the internet as expected did not disappoint as netizens flooded social media platforms with mixed reactions.

How it started

The rumours started last year when an article titled “The Truth About Jen & Barack” was published by InTouch magazine. While it did not gain much traction at the time, recent rumours about a rift between Obama and his wife, Michelle, have caused the old article to resurface online.

🚨BREAKING: A LEAKED DM from Jennifer Aniston's friend CONFIRMS that she is dating Barack Obama and Divorcing Michelle has gone viral.



“He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair… pic.twitter.com/AvtcETKWp3 — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 22, 2025

This, along with a post on X claiming that Aniston admitted to the affair among a group of friends, has set the internet abuzz with reactions.

Netizens React

Barack Obama/Jennifer Aniston affair? good for them I guess. who even bothers making stuff like that up in 2025? no one cares. Donald Trump is the president and he has a 100 scandals worse that that. clearly it doesn't matter. — GermanNerd (@GermanNerd1990) January 25, 2025

The stupidest thing on X is Jennifer Aniston's false story that she's having an affair with Obama. Michelle is gorgeous, kind, intelligent and strong. And the Obama's marriage is solid. This bullshit has got to be called out for what it is - pic.twitter.com/EfgbXcM9sq — IreneAdler2000 (@JudyO49124538) January 25, 2025

I have no idea why Barack Obama would dump Michelle Obama for Jennifer Aniston 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kvKR15OZ6w — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 24, 2025

Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston destroying what’s left of the Democrat party was not on my 2025 bingo card. But here we are. Winter is here. pic.twitter.com/SsSyFEAwxe — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 23, 2025

At first, I laughed this off as a rumor. Now I’m seeing articles everywhere saying Jennifer Aniston’s DM’s to friends admitting her affair with Barack Obama have been leaked. Is this actually real? pic.twitter.com/feXZ5JqTjs — ✧ 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕟 ✧✝︎🇺🇸 (@shannonazusa) January 23, 2025

I seem to have missed something.



Did Obama have it off with Jennifer Aniston or what? pic.twitter.com/UhCk34F77d — Fruella_🦝 (@FruellaDeBrille) January 24, 2025

The mixed reactions to the rumours just go to show the polarising nature of celebrity gossip. For now, whether it is seen as an invasion of privacy or just entertainment remains open to debate.

