Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 21-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt has met with another bike incident, six-months after his brutal bike accident.

As per the reports, Pax crashed his bike into a car in Los Feliz on Friday January 24.

Pax Jolie-Pitt bike incident

On Friday, Pax was riding his purple-and-black electric bike in Los Feliz, Hollywood after he hit a car with his blue-and-black e-bike.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, he hit the car's passenger door that had a large dent.

As per the American outlet, Pax was "riding down the street with no hands" when he turned at a corner and hit the car.

He was seen later re-aligning his handlebars.

The report also mentioned Pax got lucky as he could have been run over by the car had the timing been slightly off.

In other photos, the female passenger was seen talking to Jolie's son after the collision.

However, this time Pax was wearing a helmet and no one was hurt during the incident.

Pax's brutal e-bike crash

On July 29 last year, Pax Jolie-Pitt was hospitalised following a horrific accident when he crashed his e-bike into a car. According to TMZ, Pax was not wearing a helmet while riding the e-bike.

After he was dircharged from the ICU, an insider told People: “He suffered complex trauma and is now starting a long journey of recovery and physical therapy."

Before the May accident, he also rammed his Tesla in May 2024.

Jolie adopted Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage near Ho Chi Minh City in 2012.