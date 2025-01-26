This week's episode of SNL, hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, featured a surprise guest. In the cold open, Lin-Manuel Miranda surprised audiences by reprising his famous Broadway role as Alexander Hamilton. The SNL sketch depicted Miranda, along with his fellow founding fathers of the United States, during the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Advertisment

Also Read: Angelina Jolie's son Pax meets with another accident, crashes his e-bike into a car

This Week’s Cold Open

During the sketch, Lin-Manuel Miranda raised a glass to freedom, saying, "In America, we will never have a king," but was interrupted by Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, who responded, "Never say never."

Advertisment

The sketch continued to poke fun at various events that took place during and after Trump’s inauguration, addressing a wide range of topics, including the current president's policies on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Also Read: Billy Ray's Son Braison Cyrus weighs in on brother Trace's recent post about their dad

It also poked fun at First Lady Melania Trump and the large hat she wore during the inauguration last week. The sketch ended with the joke, “Women will wear the makeup. No more makeup on men, unless you need it to be president.”

Advertisment

Timothée Chalamet’s Musical Performance

Host Timothée Chalamet, who was promoting his latest release, A Complete Unknown, a biopic of the legendary singer Bob Dylan, also served as the musical guest for this week's show. He performed covers of three Dylan songs: Outlaw Blues, Three Angels, and Tomorrow Is a Long Time.

Also Read: 'No One Will Save You' star Kaitlyn Dever joins the cast of upcoming Godzilla X Kong sequel

The actor is nominated for Best Actor at the 2025 Oscars for his role as the iconic folk singer. The Oscars will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

Also Read: Barbarian director Zach Cregger to helm upcoming Resident Evil movie