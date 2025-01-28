In a recent interview with People, actor Gabriel Macht said that he values his family's privacy and enjoys travelling the world with them. The actor moved out of the United States with his wife, Jacinda Barrett, and their two children shortly after the final season of Suits in 2019. “I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps,” the actor said during the interview and added, “I got out of town and we're exploring the world."

Advertisment

Also Read: 'So crazy': Jim Jones hails Kanye West's new album 'Bully'

Macht went on to say that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his family were stuck in New York, so when they got the chance, they decided to travel the world. He added that he lived in New York for most of his life and wanted a change.

Suits resurgence

Advertisment

Suits enjoyed a massive resurgence in popularity both in the US and Internationally during the COVID-19 pandemic when it started to stream on Netflix. According to reports, the show broke the record for the most streamed show in the United States twice with a massive 57.3 billion minutes globally in 2023.

Also Read: Marvel Televison's upcoming Daredevil: Born Again gets rated 18+ in UK

Suits: L.A.

Advertisment

This popularity has led NBC to create a spinoff series Suits: L.A., which stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg in the lead. Gabriel Mach is set to reprise his role as Harvey Spector in a recurring role. The supporting cast includes Victoria Justice, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee, Rachelle Goulding, and Azita Ghanizada.

Also Read: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: First reactions roll In for MCU's animated Spider-Man show

The series is the brainchild of Suits creator Aaron Korsh, who will also be serving as showrunner. Suits: L.A. is scheduled to premiere on February 23, 2025, on NBC.

Also Read: Charlie Cox opens up about playing Daredevil and his future in the MCU: 'I get to wear an awesome superhero costume'