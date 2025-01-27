With the confirmation of an 18+ rating in the UK and the intense footage from the trailer, it’s clear that Charlie Cox, who reprises his role as Daredevil, wasn’t exaggerating when he said the revival would be more brutal than the Netflix original. For context, the only other Marvel series to receive an 18+ rating was Netflix’s Punisher. Known for its violence, Punisher set the bar high, and fans are thrilled about the promise of Daredevil: Born Again pushing boundaries.

No Holding Back

In a recent interview on the Phase Hero Podcast, Marvel Television’s head, Brad Winderbaum, shared his thoughts on Daredevil: Born Again.

“It is one of the most violent things we’ve put on screen, but it’s in service of a greater tragedy that is really compelling,” he said.

“I’m so excited for that show. I actually don’t think the audience is ready for this show,” he added.

The series is both a revival and continuation of Netflix’s cancelled Daredevil series, bringing its shared universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The show will follow Matt Murdock (a.k.a. Daredevil) as he and his fellow street-level superheroes take on New York’s crime boss, The Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio).

Born Again

The series is created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, with Scardapane serving as showrunner. Fan-favourite characters from the original series will return, with the original actors reprising their roles. Jon Bernthal’s portrayal of The Punisher is among the most notable returns. Other familiar faces include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson.

The cast will also feature new and returning talent, including Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl. The series will consist of an 18-episode story arc split into two seasons, and rumours suggest that Marvel Television is already considering a third season.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on 4 March 2025.

