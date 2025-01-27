An update from Netflix has revealed that the second season of the live-action adaptation of One Piece will be streaming in 2025. However, fans will have to wait until late in the year to catch Luffy and his pirate crew's latest adventures across the seas. News that the second season, which was filmed in South Africa, had wrapped production in December had raised fans’ hopes of seeing Luffy and his crew continuing their quest to find The One Piece sooner rather than later. However, this recent update has dashed those expectations.

Season 1

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series, Netflix's live-action adaptation debuted to rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. The show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates as they search for a legendary treasure known as The One Piece.

The first season premiered on Netflix in August 2023 and consisted of eight episodes. The show was developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda and starred Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar in the lead roles. It became one of Netflix's most successful shows of the year, garnering 541.9 million hours watched by 71.6 million viewers within four months.

Season 2

The upcoming second season has added Joe Tracz as co-showrunner and writer while also expanding its cast. New additions include Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Clive Russell, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Although the wait for the next season may feel long, fans can still enjoy the original anime series, which has been airing since 1999 and boasts a staggering 1,122 episodes to date.

