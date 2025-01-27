You're Cordially Invited, the romantic comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, as unlikely rivals vying for a coveted wedding venue, will debut this week on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is directed and written by Nicholas Stoller, known for hit comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Fun with Dick and Jane, and Neighbors.

The Plot

Will Ferrell plays Jim, a doting father to Jenni (portrayed by Geraldine Viswanathan), who finds himself at odds with Reese Witherspoon Margot and her sister Neve (played by Meredith Hagner) after discovering their weddings have been double-booked at the same venue.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell spoke about the movie, which he also co-produced with Witherspoon, saying: “You can expect a rollercoaster ride,” adding, “Nick here came up with an amazing premise, and in some ways, it feels quite familiar.”

The last time Ferrell and Witherspoon teamed up was nearly two and a half decades ago, in 2001, on Saturday Night Live.

London Premiere

The movie had a special screening in London last week. Speaking to the press, Witherspoon revealed that she had always wanted to work with Ferrell on a comedy, and now it has finally happened. According to early reports, the film is a homage to classic wedding comedies like Father of the Bride, Wedding Crashers, and Bridesmaids.

Supporting Cast

The supporting cast includes Celia Weston, Monterroso Mejia, Leanne Morgan, Jimmy Tatro, Jack McBrayer, Lauren Holt, and Stony Blyden.

You're Cordially Invited will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 30th January 2025.

