The first-look teaser and poster for FX's upcoming series, Alien: Earth set in the Alien universe is finally out, giving us a glimpse of the new Xenomorph. The show, which will stream later this year, is a prequel to director Ridley Scott's Alien (1979). From what we know of the plot, it will focus on a group of soldiers sent to investigate a mysterious alien spacecraft that has crash-landed on Earth, bringing them face to face with a deadly Xenomorph.

In the short teaser, we see a Xenomorph rampaging through a spaceship as it plummets towards the Earth. The ship appears empty, so how and why it ended up onboard remains a mystery.

The Cast

The series boasts an impressive cast. Sydney Chandler will play the role of Wendy, Timothy Olyphant portrays Kirsh, an android who is her mentor and caretaker, and Alex Lawther takes on the role of CJ, the leader of the group of soldiers. The supporting cast includes Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, David Rysdahl, and Babou Ceesay.

The Crew

Noah Hawley, known for his work on the superhero series Legion, is the show's creator and showrunner. In an interview with Deadline, he said: “There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling — to think of it moving here among us. I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night."

The Alien franchise has experienced a recent revival, thanks to the critical and commercial success of director Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus, which was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects at the 2025 Oscars. Hopefully, Alien: Earth can maintain this momentum.

Alien: Earth does not yet have an official release date, but we will learn more in the coming weeks when the trailer finally drops.

