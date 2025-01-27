A new TV spot for director James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy has been released. While most of the footage is from the teaser that debuted in December, viewers also get a brief glimpse of the Man of Steel taking flight through ice and snow. However, the CGI appears somewhat unfinished. James Gunn has stated that the team is still fine-tuning the film before its release, so the footage in the TV spot is likely not from the final cut.

New DCU

The upcoming Superman: Legacy will be the first film in the DCU, which was established by the new heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran after they took over last year. The DCU was created following the failure of the previous DCEU and marks a fresh start for DC Comics superheroes.

Legacy

The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Gunn revealed that the movie is not an origin story and will be set during Superman's early years in Metropolis.

The movie will also feature a host of other superheroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

Expanding Universe

The movie will serve as a launchpad for other films and TV spin-offs, the most immediate being the upcoming Supergirl movie, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie.

Ensemble Cast

Superman: Legacy boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theatres worldwide on 11 July 2025.

