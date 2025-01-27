Just days ahead of the release of the first season of the animated Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man series, Marvel Television has greenlit two more seasons. The first season, set to release over four weeks, consists of 10 episodes. Created by Jeff Trammell, known for his work on Craig of the Creek and The Owl House, the series employs a 3D cel-shaded animation style as a homage to the comics.

First Reactions

The decision to proceed with seasons 2 and 3 comes in response to the overwhelmingly positive reactions the show has received from critics, who praised its writing, humour, and action. Head of Marvel Television, Brad Winderbaum, recently spoke about the show on The Movie Podcast, saying, "I've fallen so head over heels in love with these characters, and I’ve now read all the scripts for season 2."

Across the Multiverse

The series is set in a different timeline from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man but will include plenty of references and cameos, such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

The show centres on a young Peter Parker, who is mentored by Norman Osborn—better known as The Green Goblin—instead of Tony Stark. Actor Colman Domingo lends his voice to Osborn.

The Cast

The rest of the cast includes Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, and Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man are scheduled to debut on 29 January 2025 on Disney+.

