Kanye West's upcoming album, Bully, has been creating a buzz since its announcement, and now rapper Jim Jones is adding to the hype. The former member of the hip-hop group The Diplomats took to Instagram to praise the album. “Bully this album so crazy I wouldn’t drop if I was y’all or drop now cause when he drops this is gonna be a big problem. We not takin no for answers we are th BULLY,” he wrote in his post. Jones reportedly heard the album during a visit to Kanye in Tokyo.

Bully

The upcoming album will be Kanye West's 11th studio album. Kanye began work on it following the release of Vultures 2. In several Instagram posts, West has shared that the album is named after the 2001 crime drama directed by Larry Clark. According to reports, the album will feature 13 tracks with collaborations from artists such as Dr Dre, Don Toliver, and Sean Leon. The album cover art has been designed by renowned Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama.

In an Instagram post, Kanye said that it was his 11-year-old daughter North is the inspiration behind the album and that she helped rekindle his love for music. The first song from the upcoming album “Beauty and the Beast” made its debut during his show at Wuyuan River Stadium in China.

Move to Tokyo

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, recently relocated to Japan. A source close to the artist revealed that West made the move for his children's benefit, wanting them to experience and learn about Japan's rich culture and history. His 5 children who he shares custody with his ex-wife Kim Kardadhian reside in America.

