Selena Gomez is left heartbroken amid US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

As someone who has always been proud of her Mexican heritage, Selena is devastated by Trump's recent actions.

On Monday (Jan 27), the Emilia Perez star shared a video of her crying over the latest immigration crackdown.

The video, which was later deleted, showed Gomez crying as she expressed her sorrow for the struggles faced by many Mexican people.

Taking to her Instagram story, Gomez shared a clip alongside the caption, “I’m sorry" with a Mexican flag emoji.

Expressed her sadness, the 31-year-old star said, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” Gomez said.

Selena Gomez just posted a video crying about deportations, but deleted it after outrage from fans…. pic.twitter.com/xRTO8x4ND5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 27, 2025

Later, she shared another Instagram story and wrote, "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people."

Gomez's crying video has been widely shared on social media handles, garnering a huge backlash from netizens.

Questioning the actress over illegal immigration, one netizen on X wrote, ''Selena Gomez filmed herself ugly crying about the current mass deportations. Because of course the out of touch celebrity with zero understanding of how dangerous our country has become is crying for the criminals being deported. How pathetic.''

Another wrote, ''How many criminal aliens from Colombia is Selena Gomez willing to host in her walled mansion in LA?''

Check reactions here:

How many criminal aliens from Colombia is Selena Gomez willing to host in her walled mansion in LA? pic.twitter.com/cThcROcS36 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 27, 2025

Did Selena Gomez cry like this when Laken Riley was brutally murdered? pic.twitter.com/O40jtIC98C — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably amid ramped up deportations of illegal aliens:



“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.”



"My people?" Aren't you American?



Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans… pic.twitter.com/wvtoeRVQUw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 27, 2025

@selenagomez You seem to have room, just open the gate, unlock your doors & invite them into your mansion 👏👏👏 👍 pic.twitter.com/mS6RbxTfcd — Kelly Green 🇺🇸 (@Kelly_Laura_721) January 27, 2025

Selena has long been an advocate for immigrant rights. In 2019, she produced the Netflix documentary Living Undocumented, which tells the story of families of undocumented immigrants living in America.