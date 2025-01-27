Chris Martin is in Maha Kumbh. A day after wrapping the Indian leg of his tour, the Coldplay singer visited the Indian city of Prayagraj with his girlfriend and American actress Dakota Johnson to witness the oldest religious event.

Advertisment

The Indian news agency, ANI, has shared a video of Martin and his girlfriend Dakota in the city. The clip has taken the internet by storm, showing the ''Yellow'' crooner waving and showing signs of victory from his car to the shutterbugs capturing him.

Also read: 'How did this happen?' Netizens ask to fan who took Coldplay's Chris Martin on a scooter ride

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota are making their every moment in the South Asian country memorable. A day after wrapping the Indian leg of their Music of the Spheres tour in Ahmedabad on Jan 26, the couple was spotted in Prayagraj, where the religious event is currently underway.

Advertisment

Dakota and Chris Martin's spiritual retreat

On their first day in India, Dakota and Chris Martin visited the renowned Babulnath Temple. Dressed in traditional attire, the couple offered prayers at the renowned Shiva temple in Mumbai. While Chris got busy with the concert, the 50 Shades of Grey actress continued her spiritual trip as she visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah attends Coldplay concert, lead singer Chris Martin dedicates song – Watch

She was accompanied by Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi.

Coldplay ends Indian tour with a historic show

On Jan 26, the famous British band wrapped their 5-gig tour in India with a grand show in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Notably, this was the band's biggest-ever concert ever, with 1.34 lakh people in attendance.

Also read: Truly iconic!' Coldplay's Chris Martin sings Vande Mataram at Ahmedabad show | Watch

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1 — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm