Jasprit Bumrah attended the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, with the band’s lead singer Chris Martin dedicating a personalised song for the India ace quick. Days after Martin first mentioned Bumrah during his Mumbai concert the past week, saying, ‘Bumrah wants to come and play backstage' - much to a boundless cheer from the crowd, the world’s best bowler, as also mentioned by Martin, made his presence felt at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Amidst making headlines and turning heads with their recent packed house India concerts, the widely acclaimed British band is winning hearts all across the country for connecting with the Indian audience, not only with their loyal fans but also with countless cricket-watching viewers.

Bumrah, meanwhile, also acknowledged Martin’s gesture of honouring him (during the Mumbai concert), saying it made him smile.

Chris Martin honoring professional cricketer Jasprit Bumrah on the Jumbotron! 🏏 #ColdplayAhmedabad 2/2 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xB7O3yodPF — Coldplay Access (@coldplayaccess) January 26, 2025

This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned ✨ pic.twitter.com/SQuTVbwhWs — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 20, 2025

Besides, Coldplay also displayed Bumrah’s famous Yorker to England Test batter Ollie Pope on the screen during their concert, with the crowd appreciating his gesture.

During England’s tour of India last year, Bumrah stood out as the best seamer across both camps, with his searing Yorker to Pope, breaking his stumps, making headlines all across.

Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/U9mpYkYv — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the Indian pacer had a memorable 2024. Not only did he pick 86 wickets across all formats, but doing that at an average of 13.76 makes everyone go bonkers. The right-arm seamer was instrumental in helping India win the T20 World Cup in the Americas last year, picking 15 wickets in eight contested matches, including two in the final. His heroics throughout helped India end an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.

Bumrah in Australia

Following returning from a back injury during mid-2023, Bumrah featured in all major tournaments, with the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy being crucial among bilateral cricket.

On his third tour Down Under, Bumrah peaked like no Indian could. Playing five matches on the trot, Bumrah captained in two, helping India win one (the series opener in Perth and their only win on the tour). The right-arm seamer remained on the top of his game, putting the mighty Aussies under pressure.

In nine innings, he picked up 32 wickets – the most by an Indian bowler in a single edition Down Under, including bagging three five-wicket hauls.

Though India lost the series (1-3), conceding the chance to qualify for their third straight WTC Final 2025, Bumrah won the Player of the Series award for his outstanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies)