Chris Martin, Frontman of the British boy band Coldplay, is making every moment memorable in India for himself and his fans.

Since his arrival in India for the Indian leg of their Music of the Spheres world tour, Martin had been spotted taking strolls on the Mumbai streets. On Friday (Jan 24) the band members arrived in Ahmedabad. And before taking the stage, Martin enjoyed a scooter ride in the city.

Coldplay's Chris Martin enjoys a scooter ride with a fan

Martin is set to perform two concerts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, starting today.

However, before enthralling his thousands of fans at the stadium, the singer took an unusual ride on a scooter with a fan.

Coldplay's official Instagram handle shared a video of the singer enjoying the ride on the streets of Ahmedabad.

The clip showed the singer sitting on the back seat of the scooter.

Sharing the clip, they wrote, ''Chris Martin arriving on a motorbike for Coldplay’s biggest-ever show in Ahmedabad, India 🛵💨 ''

Chris Martin arriving on a motorbike for Coldplay’s biggest-ever show in Ahmedabad, India 🛵💨 #ColdplayAhmedabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4pa5WdSDJG — Coldplay Indonesia (@IDWantsColdplay) January 25, 2025

The name of the lucky fan is Malay Adalja, who had also shared a video and a picture with Martin.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, Adalja wrote,''From scooter rides to selfies,From headlines to the @coldplay feed, Living a fan dream that feels unreal— It’s more than music; it’s a vibe, a feel. 🎶✨ Here’s to unforgettable moments and memories made. 🛵📸.''

The clip has taken the internet by storm. Reacting to the video, one user wrote,';How did this come about, tell us about your experience🙌.''

Another wrote, ''That's GOLDplay right there!''

Following their sell-out concert in Mumbai, the band is set to perform in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Heavy security has been deployed in the city, including 3,800 police officers and a special team from the National Security Guard (NSG). Also, 400 CCTV cameras have been installed at the concert.

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.