Sabyasachi, one of India's renowned fashion labels, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To mark this milestone, a grand runway show was hosted in Mumbai today (Jan 25), attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Advertisment

Alia Bhatt is a beauty in black.

One of the first ones to arrive at the runway show was Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

The Jigra actress looked every inch of a diva in the Handcrafted black Murshidabad silk matched with a sleeveless bejewelled blouse with a deep front.

Advertisment

Her intricately designed blouse, which was the highlight of her monochrome look, was adorned with semi-precious stones, tea-dyed crystals, tinted sequins, hand-cut sequins and metallic threads.

Alia accessorized her look with stone danglers and styled her hair in a high, loose bun.

Sharing Alia's look on the Dietsabya Instagram handle, they shared the details of her exclusive look, "Alia wears an exclusive look from the Sabyasachi 25-year runway show. A handcrafted black Murshidabad silk sari paired with a hand-embroidered blouse adorned with hand-painted appliqués, semi-precious stones, tea-dyed crystals, tinted sequins, hand-cut sequins, and metallic threads."

Advertisment

Watch the video here:

Deepika Padukone opened the show with a dramatic look. New mommy walked the ramp wearing an oversized trench coat with broad pants and opera gloves. She accessorised her look with statement jewels.

Sharing a clip from the shows, they wrote, ''MOTHER DEEPIKA JUST OPENED SABYA’s 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW.''

Celebrities at Sabyasachi 25-year runway show

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of the Indian celebrity's favourite designers, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his label.

Joining Mukherjee for the momentous occasion, several celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sobhita Dhulipala have arrived at the venue.



Kapoor, known for her bold fashion statements, walked out wearing a dramatic outfit consisting of a black satin top, a skirt, and a ruffled shrug.