Marilyn Manson will not be prosecuted over allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Advertisment

As the Los Angeles County District Attorney ruled in favour of Marilyn Manson, his former partner Evan Rachel Wood took to support the survivors.

Evan Rachel Wood stands in support of survivors

Evan Rachel Wood took to her Instagram to speak on the ruling in favour of Marilyn Manson. She wrote, “My lawyer and I were advised by the Deputy District Attorneys and the Sheriff deputies who investigated the case that there was compelling evidence to support our claims, but that the statute of limitations prevents many of those crimes from being prosecuted. We always knew that the statute of limitations would be a barrier, which is why we created the Phoenix Act– so that other victims wouldn’t have to experience this outcome.”

Advertisment

She continued, “Unfortunately, the Phoenix Act cannot help in cases which occurred before it was passed, but I hope this shines a light on why it’s so important to advocate for better laws. Evidence of violent crimes should not have an expiration date. I am grateful for the work law enforcement has done, and I am endlessly proud of all the survivors who risked everything to protect others by speaking the truth.”

Marilyn Manson was investigated for the accusations over four years.

Advertisment

According to the ruling, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in Manson’s case, the “allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt.”