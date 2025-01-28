US President Donald Trump is expected to sign multiple executive orders on Monday (Jan 27) to reshape the military.

Advertisment

Among military-related orders, the first one is to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the Department of Defense.

Another order would ban transgender service members from serving in the US armed forces, CNN reported. A third will reinstate service members dismissed for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations. In his inauguration speech, Trump called the dismissals "unjust expulsions."

Also read: Chinese AI sensation DeepSeek dethrones ChatGPT but limits users amid 'malicious' cyberattacks

Advertisment

Approximately 8,000 military personnel were discharged over vaccine refusals during the pandemic, but only 43 were reinstated before Trump returned to the White House.

Shortly after he arrived at the Pentagon on Monday, Hegseth told reporters that there were “more executive orders coming.”

“Today, there are more executive orders coming, … on removing DEI inside the Pentagon, reinstating troops who were pushed out because of Covid mandates, iron dome for America — this is happening quickly, and as the secretary of defence, it’s an honour to salute smartly as I did as a junior officer and now as the secretary of defence to ensure these orders are complied with rapidly and quickly,” Hegseth said.

Advertisment

Also read: 'I’m so sorry' Selena Gomez breaks down in tears over Trump's immigration crackdown, deletes video later

Removal of DEI initiatives from the US military

The removal of DEI initiatives was a major campaign promise that Trump began implementing immediately after assuming office last week. DEI programmes aim to encourage participation from individuals of diverse backgrounds in workplaces.

Shortly after taking office, Trump directed all federal employees involved in DEI initiatives to be placed on paid administrative leave. According to the White House, these staff members had to be on leave by 17:00 EST (22:00 GMT) the next day, after which the offices and programmes were closed.

Also read: EU agrees to roadmap for easing Syria sanctions after Assad's ouster

Trump labelled DEI initiatives as "dangerous, demeaning and immoral" in an official order. A White House source confirmed to CBS that the executive orders will ban practices that promote discriminatory race- or sex-based preferences in the military, Department of Defense, or the Department of Homeland Security.

The remaining DEI-related structures within these departments will also be dismantled. Additionally, military service academies, such as West Point and the US Air Force Academy, will undergo a review of their curricula for content perceived as "radical" DEI or gender ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies)