The long-running Alien franchise received a fresh boost following the critical and commercial success of director Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus. The film grossed an impressive $350 million worldwide and even secured an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects at the upcoming 2025 Oscars.

Producer Shares Insights on the Sequel

A sequel to Alien: Romulus was officially announced in October 2024, and fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. Now, thanks to producer Michael Pruss, there is finally some news.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Pruss shared details about the upcoming film "I am involved in the sequel with Ridley [Scott], our friends and colleagues, and Fede [Álvarez], of course. We are working on ideas for another Alien film, which may not be a direct sequel to Romulus, but it is certainly part of the existing franchise."

He also reassured fans that they will not have to wait too long, as they hope to begin production this year. Meanwhile, Alien fans can look forward to the upcoming spin-off series, Alien: Earth.

What Is Alien: Earth?

Created by Noah Hawley, best known for his work on the superhero series Legion, Alien: Earth will follow a group of soldiers sent to investigate a mysterious alien spacecraft that has crash-landed on Earth, bringing them face to face with a deadly Xenomorph.

The main cast includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, and Alex Lawther. The supporting cast includes Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, David Rysdahl, and Babou Ceesay.

Alien: Earth does not have an official release date but is expected to stream simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu in 2025.

