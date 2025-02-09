Himesh Reshammiya's action extravaganza, Badass Ravi Kumar, has emerged as the biggest box office surprise of 2025 so far. According to reports, the film is still going strong on its second day, having grossed an impressive ₹6.5 crore ($780K) worldwide.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film’s over-the-top action sequences and quirky dialogue have captured audiences’ attention.

Box Office Performance

On its opening day, Badass Ravi Kumar managed to outperform Loveyapa, Sky Force, and Deva at the box office. The film earned ₹2 crore ($240K) net in India, according to a report by Sacnilk.

Despite a 14% occupancy drop on its second day, the film grossed just under ₹3 crore ($360K), bringing its total net collection in India to ₹4.75 crore ($570K).

According to the production company, the film has already recovered its ₹20 crore ($2.4M) budget through music rights, which were sold for ₹16 crore ($1.92M), and subsidies amounting to ₹4 crore ($480K). Notably, Himesh Reshammiya waived his fee in exchange for a profit-sharing deal.

What Is Badass Ravi Kumar About?

Directed by Keith Gomes, the film is a spin-off of the 2014 movie The Xposé and serves as the second instalment in The Xposé Universe.

The film's cinematography is handled by Manoj Soni, edited by Rameshwar S. Bhagat, and music composed by Himesh Reshammiya himself.

The cast

The movie has an ensemble cast that includes Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva, Simona, Kirti Kulhari, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, and Manish Wadhwa.

Badass Ravi Kumar is currently running in theatres.

