Ed Sheeran is currently in India for his Mathematics tour. On Wednesday, February 5, he performed the second show of his tour in Chennai. To make the performance even more memorable for his fans, the British singer invited Indian musician A.R. Rahman on to the stage. And to the delight of the audience, the two artists jammed together during the show.

Giving an unforgettable memory to all their fans, Sheeran and Rahman performed a mashup of ''Shape of You'' and ''Urvasi Urvasi.''

The concert that took place at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam saw the two superstars jamming. Several videos from the night of their performance have gone viral on social media.

Sheeran also shared a clip showing him inviting Rahman to the stage, where the two legends delivered a memorable performance of their hit tracks. Dressed in black attire, Rahman at the end of the performance said, ''Ed Sheeran, welcome to Chennai.''

Sharing the clip, Sheeran wrote, ''What an honour..''

Overwhelmed with the collaboration, fans were quick to react.

One user wrote, “The collab no one asked for but everyone wanted.”

Another user wrote, ''I WAS THEREE OMGGG LEGENDARY.''

Ahead of the concert, Ed Sheeran met the Oscar-winning music composer and his son AR Ameen.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahman posted a few pictures with Sheeran. In one photo, Ed is taking a picture of Rahman, who is using his music console. The other picture showed Sheeran posing with AR and his son.

Ed Sheeran's concert in India

The ''Perfect'' singer is currently on his six-city India tour, which includes performances in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

The British musician kickstarted his tour on Jan 30. On Feb 2, he performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City. The show was opened by singer Armaan Malik.

Sheeran's Delhi concert is scheduled to take place on February 15.