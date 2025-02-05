Shah Rukh Khan came to cheer for Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut performance at the screening of Loveyapa. The film also marks Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor's debut on the big screen. Aamir played the gracious host and both Shah Rukh as well as Salman Khan turned up to support the new actors.

Shah Rukh Khan at Loveyapa screening

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entry at Loveyapa screening on Wednesday night. Videos from the event doing the rounds of social media show SRK and Aamir greeting each other with a tight hug and SRK planting a peck on Aamir's cheek.

After greeting Aamir, SRK met and hugged Junaid Khan, who is making his debut with Loveyapa. The trio—Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Junaid—posed together for the cameras. SRK also greeted Aamir's daughter Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare. Responding to the paparazzi’s requests, Shah Rukh and Aamir later posed together much to the delight of their fans.

Salman Khan at Loveyapa screening

The other Khan of the Khan trio, Salman Khan, was also seen at the event. The actor was seen posing for the paps with Aamir and Junaid before heading inside for the starry event.

This isn’t the first time SRK has extended his support for Loveyapa. On January 3, 2025, the actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise a song from the film. He shared a link to the song and wrote, “So sweet this song is. Gentle like Junaid. All the best Khushi. My big love to the #Loveyapa couple and team."

Loveyapa, produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, marks the theatrical debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The film will be released in cinemas on February 7.

