After making their acting debuts in OTT films, new actors Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are all set to make their debut on the big screen in the romantic comedy Loveyapa. Khushi is the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter while Junaid is actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutt's son.



The Loveyapa trailer gives a sneak peek into how the young lovers, played by Khushi and Junaid, deal with the complexities that come along the way as they fall in love.

Loveyapa trailer

The trailer of Loveyapa was launched in Mumbai on Friday by Aamir Khan. The trailer shows much in love couple Gaurav and Baani meeting the parents as they want to marry. Baani's father, essayed by Ashutosh Rana, gives them a challenge to exchange their phones and prove their love.



The swap leads to the elevation of secrets as their lives dramatically change. As several secrets tumble out, the film then weaves a humours tale of how maintaining relationships is tough.





Watch the trailer of Loveyapa here:

The debutants

Junaid Khan had impressed one and all with his debut performance in Maharaj which co-starred Jaideep Ahlawat. Khan had played a social reformer in the period drama which was based on true events. Meanwhile, Khushi was part of an ensemble cast in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which also saw the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Both Maharaj and The Archies were released on Netflix.

Produced by Madhu Mantena and directed by Advait Chandan who made Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha with Junaid's dad Aamir Khan, Loveyapa will be releasing in theatres on February 7, 2025.