Most-Anticipated Pairs To Look Out For in 2025
By: Zeba Khan
After making a stellar debut with 'The Archies', Agastya Nanda will be seen alongside Simar Bhatia, who is making her debut with 'Ikkis'. It will be a Sriram Raghavan directorial.
Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma are all set to share the screen space for the first time in their untitled film. The actor will be seen playing the role of an unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil his maiden biopic, revolving around the war that took place at Somnath temple in Gujarat.
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for their upcoming film 'Loveyapa'. Their first song 'Loveyapa Ho Gaya' from the film has skyrocketed excitement among the masses to witness the crackling chemistry of the duo.
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to offer a romantic ride with their upcoming film 'Param Sundari', a cross-cultural love story. This will be a first for these two in a film together.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen space in the much-awaited film 'Metro..In Dino'. This Anurag Basu directorial will explore stories of bittersweet relationships and moods of love.
