

Actor Junaid Khan is set to make his theatrical debut with his next movie Loveyapa. Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of the movie, and recently he shared an unusual wish to release his movie on Youtube

Apart from Junaid, the movie also marks the theatrical debut of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Junaid Khan on why he wants Loveyapa to be released on YouTube

Khan made his acting debut with the movie Maharaj, which was released directly on OTT. Now, his second film is set to release in the theatres.

Speaking about the medium change from OTT to theatre, Junaid said that he doesn't feel so much of a difference.

"I don't think I feel so much of a difference. I think at the end of the day, a film is a film, and they're all very dear to us all. And I mean things like how best to distribute the film, I leave that, leave it to their better judgment. At the end of the day, I'm an actor. For me, in an ideal situation, put it free on YouTube so everybody, obviously, can watch it. But it's not a practicality," he told Hindustan Times.

Elaborating on making his movie available for free, he said, "Of course, I would always want it to go to the maximum people. And I will leave that to the people in charge as they know the best on how to market and how to get it to people."

More about Loveyapa

Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the remake of the Tamil superhit movie, Love Today.

Speaking on the remake, the actor said, "First of all, love stories have a certain sense of timelessness. And I felt it was an exciting script. I felt it was fun to do. And plus, I think many people don't really care that there is something they're like, no, but this looks interesting enough.

The film will be released in theatres on February 7.