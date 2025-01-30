Actor Randeep Hooda who is also a prolific wildlife photographer, has raised serious concerns over reports suggesting that authorities at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun are considering birth control measures for female tigers to manage their population. Known for his outspoken advocacy for animal rights and conservation, Randeep expressed that he condemns the proposed step, calling it a "ridiculous and dangerous idea."

Tigers, already classified as an endangered species and a schedule 1 animal, have seen decades of conservation efforts to boost their dwindling numbers. The proposal to curb their population has sparked outrage among animal rights activists and conservationists, with Randeep being one of the prominent voices against it.

“The only population that needs control is humans, not tigers. It’s absurd to think about limiting the birth of a species already struggling for survival. Tigers are not just a symbol of our wildlife heritage; they are essential to maintaining the ecological balance. Any attempt to interfere with their natural reproduction process is a step in the wrong direction,” said Randeep.

Birth control in tigers!!!'



Why on earth would we try to play Gods- trying to control the population of a species, that too an endandergered one. The only species that need control is humans.



We find the idea totally ridiculous - what's your opinion?@byadavbjp @ntca_india… pic.twitter.com/PxnP6E3v9V — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 21, 2025

He further added, “Instead of focusing on reducing the population of an endangered species, we should be working towards creating a safer environment for them. Encroachment, poaching, and habitat destruction are the real threats that need immediate action, not controlling their numbers. This idea goes against the very essence of conservation efforts.”

Randeep, who has always been vocal about the plight of animals and the environment, urged the authorities to reconsider and drop this ill-conceived proposal. He stressed the need for holistic approaches to wildlife management that prioritise protection and coexistence over invasive and harmful measures.