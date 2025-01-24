Actor Randeep Hooda is set for his next Hollywood venture, as he teams up with celebrated director Sam Hargrave for an adrenaline-pumping action film, Matchbox. Sam is a celebrated filmmaker known for directing Extraction 1 and 2, and is also the genius behind stunts and action in films including Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, Thor Ragnarok, Suicide Squad amongst others.

This marks Randeep Hooda’s second collaboration with Sam Hargrave after the roaring success of Extraction (2020), where Hooda captivated audiences worldwide with his intense portrayal of Saju.

In a statement, Randeep Hooda shared, "Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest”.

Matchbox is being produced by Mattel films, Skydance films and is an Apple Original. The film which is being filmed in Budapest will now have Randeep join the rest of the cast and production team.

On the work front in India, Randeep has currently been shooting for Jaat which is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and is produced by the makers of Pushpa 2; Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. He is set to soon start shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next.