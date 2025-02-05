Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Kanye West, caused quite a stir on Sunday night as she walked the red carpet in a rather questionable outfit. The 'Nude Dress' -as it is being termed- led to shocked reactions online with many alleging that she would be sued for her nude appearance.

Bianca Censori's Naked Dress at Grammys 2025

The Australian model walked hand in hand with her husband Kanye West on Sunday for the Grammys dressed in a black fur coat, but soon took it off to reveal a short sheer dress with exposed her body completely. Bianca was not wearing any underwear. The appearance sparked huge controversy with some stating she should be arrested on charges of obscenity.

Bianca Censori could escape from lawsuit

According to a report by TMZ, LAPD sources have confirmed that the stunt won't have any legal repercussions as the Grammy Awards are a private event and nobody from the ceremony filed a complaint with the police.

California-based attorney Andrea Oguntula further explained the legal stance in a statement to Page Six. “While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse.”

Bianca Censori's Most Controversial Outfits

“It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident.”

The dress may have violated broadcast dress regulations. According to a “Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory” adopted by television network CBS which aired the ceremony, exposed “breasts, buttocks [and] genitals” are prohibited at the Grammy Awards.



It further stated that “buttocks and female breasts” should be “adequately covered” before being broadcast.

Kanye West defends wife Bianca Censori’s nude dress, calls it 'art'



Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which sets regulations for US television transmissions, declares that pornographic material is “prohibited on cable, satellite and broadcast TV and radio” and is not protected by the First Amendment. These regulations prohibit CBS and other networks from broadcasting the stunt during Grammy's red carpet appearances.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's shocking appearance on Grammys red carpet leads to hilarious reactions on the Internet



Soon after Kanye and Bianca's appearance on the red carpet, it was reported that the two were asked to leave the ceremony owing to her dress. But later reports claimed that the pair chose to only walk the red carpet and not attend the event. The two, however, did attend the Grammys after-party.