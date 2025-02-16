Style actor Sahil Khan's marriage has become a hot topic across the internet. Why? Because of a significant age gap between him and his wife, Milena Aleksandra.

Khan, 48, recently tied the knot with 22-year-old Aleksandra, who was born in Armenia, in a lavish wedding held in Dubai. Since the announcement of their marriage, many netizens have expressed amusement over the 26-year age difference between Sahil and his wife.

Sahil Khan defends age-gap

A day after making his wedding Instagram official, Sahil broke silence on the talks around the age gap. Speaking with Bombay Times, Sahil said that 'Love isn't defined by age.'

''Our story reflects that. Milena shares the same belief, which is that love is about connection, understanding, and growing together through every stage of life. When I met Milena, she was just 21 and I was immediately drawn to her. I believe the feeling was mutual.''

''Despite her age, she was clear-headed, mature, and had a deep understanding of life. We had meaningful conversations about our future, which led us to take the next step. After introducing our families, we got engaged and now, we’re happily married. All I want to say is — she is now my wife, Milena Aleksandra Khan, and we seek everyone’s blessings,” he added.

In the interview, Sahil also talked about how he was drawn towards his now-wife from their first meeting in Moscow.

Sahil Khan and Milena's wedding announcement

Marking the special day of Valentine's, Sahil announced his wedding with dreamy photos and videos of their wedding.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former actor shared photos that showed him and his wife posing in front of the Burj Khalifa. Soon after the news was shared, Khan got massively trolled over his 26-year-old gap. In January, the actor faced a huge backlash after he announced that his wife would convert to Islam before their wedding.

For the unversed, Sahil was previously married to Iranian-born Norwegian actress Negar Khan. However, their marriage was short-lived as they got divorced in 2005.