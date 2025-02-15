Ranveer Allahbadia has finally broken his silence. Hours after it was reported that the Youtuber didn't show up at the police station and was not accessible, he released a statement, stating that he was cooperating with the police.

Allahbadia is facing a huge backlash for inappropriate and tasteless remarks made on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia releases statement

On Saturday (Feb 15), Allabadia shared a statement clarifying the rumours, revealing that he's cooperating with the police officials over the case registered against him and other co-judges of the controversial episode.

He wrote, "My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies.

''My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.”

In the statement, he revealed that he has been receiving death threats and a few individuals posing as patients entered his mother's clinic.

Adding that he's ‘not running away’ he wrote, “I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.”