India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina gets relief, police grant him time till next month to record statement

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent is escalating each day. Recently, the Mumbai Police granted comedian and show creator Samay Raina a relief as they have given him an extension, allowing him until March 10 to present himself for questioning. This is about a problematic remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during the show.

Raina's lawyer asked for more time citing that his client was in the US, Police officials have said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

On the lawyer's request, the senior officers have given him time till March 10 to appear before them to record a statement.

Ranveer Allahbadia's 'residence locked, phone switched off'

Meanwhile, police are not able to trace Ranveer Allahbadia, whose phone remains switched off. On Friday (Feb 14), Allahbadia, famously known as Beer Biceps, was set to appear before the police to record his statement on the controversial matter. However, he did not show up at the police station. This was the second time when he failed to show up at the police station.

After he failed to turn up at the police station, a team of police was sent to a residence which was locked. They are not able to reach him as his phone was also switched off.

“The Mumbai police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks, on Friday went to his flat in Versova area, but found it locked,” an official said. The police have issued another summon for the podcaster.

The whole controversy erupted over Ranveer's vulgar remarks on the show, leading to a huge backlash.

In one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent, Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, made a statement about parents and sex during his interaction with a contestant.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?” Ranveer asked.

Several FIRs have been filed across the country over his words. On Friday, Ranveer moved to the Indian Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him.