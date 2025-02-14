YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia created quite a storm on social media with his comment during his guest appearance on India's Got Latent. Turns out the controversial remark has been on the internet for years. We had earlier reported that Allahbadia's comment was not his own but copied from a show called OG Crew. Now, internet has dug up an old clip of Indian comedian Kanan Gill making a similar comment on a show way back in 2015.

Kanan Gill's comment same as Ranveer Allahbadia's remark

Users shared a clip on X featuring Kanan Gill along with actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottileb who were promoting their Welcome To Karachi on Kanan's show. The video is reportedly from 2015.

In the video, Kanan said, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to stop it?" At this, both Jackky and Lauren started laughing. The video ended with Kanan saying, "You have to answer it, guys."

Interestingly, while the comment had gone unnoticed till now, Allahbadia's same question lead to upraor and police complaint against him and others who featured on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. Raina, the show's host, deleted all episodes of the show from YouTube after the backlash.

What internet has to say about this

Reacting to Kanan's video, a person said, "Well 2015 us were more chill than 2025 us." "Internet was not cheap and those who had internet had better things to do than just waste your data on these things," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Audience were not so vanilla back then." Another person said, "Coz nobody knew this show in 2015 & Samay Raina’s show is quite popular amongst people in their teenage & 20s."

A fan said, "See, that’s what I feel… they are blowing things out of proportion… @ranveerallahbadia has already apologised… the episodes from that show have been deleted- what more is required?" A social media user said, "Now i want to know, who's the real og creator of this question !!!"

More about Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy

On Friday, Ranveer approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments. Ranveer made the comment on the YouTube show of the comic Samay Raina.

Later in an apology video on X, Ranveer admitted that his comment was inappropriate and not funny.

