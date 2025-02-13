As controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia's remark rages on, YiuTuber Ashish Chanchlani has announced he would not be hosting a Valentine's Day screening of Marvel's latest film Captain America: Brave New World in Mumbai on Friday. Chanchlani was also part of the same episode of India's Got Latent, where Allahbadia's comment let to public outrage and police complaints.

Advertisment

Ashish Chanchlani not hosting a Captain America special screening

While Ashish did not mention his legal trouble, he stated that he would not be able to host the screening as he was not well.



He wrote, “Hello doston, I am not keeping well, so unfortunately I won't be able to attend & host the screening of the film 'Captain America: Brave New World' on Valentine's Day. But, don't worry, those who are selected can still go & enjoy the show. I know, I am gonna miss y'all so much! Love you 3000.”

Ashish Chanchlani post Photograph: (Instagram)

Advertisment

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beerbiceps, made a comment about incest in one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent that featured Ashish, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and others.



During an interaction with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?” The remark sparked outrage, quickly going viral on social media, with netizens calling him out for his inappropriate comments.

Advertisment

Samay Raina summoned by Cyber Cell for second time this week, comedian says he is in US



On Wednesday, the Mumbai police recorded statements from seven persons, including Ashish.



ANI reported that the Assam Police has issued fresh summons to Ashish, Ranveer, Apoorva, Jaspreet Singh and others based on a complaint that they are promoting obscenity.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: 'India's Got Latent is not scripted,' say Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani to police

What Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia said

After receiving flak for the joke and the controversy that followed, Ranveer apologised for his remarks and called it a ‘lack of judgment’ on his part. “I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better,” he said in a video he posted.

Samay Raina breaks silence on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, DELETES all India's Got Latent episodes



Meanwhile, Samay Raina broke silence on the controversy too on Wednesday and stated that he has deleted all India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube. “My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly,” he wrote on social media.

Captain America: Brave New World early reviews out! Fans and critics give thumbs up to Anthony Mackie