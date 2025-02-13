YouTuber Samay Raina has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell. This is the second time this week that Raina has been summoned amid uproar over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on the comedian's YouTube show, India's Got Latent.



Raina has sought more time to respond to the summons as he in the US and will only return on March 17.

Samay Raina deletes all episodes of India's Got Latent

On Wednesday, the comedian issued a statement on his social media pages for the first time since the controversy around Allahbadia's comment broke out. Raina said the controversy has been 'too much to handle' for him. Assuring he would cooperate with all government agencies, Raina wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on India's Got Latent

Allahbadia, who had over 16 million followers across social media platforms before the row, drew ire after a video of his controversial comments on intimacy between parents led to a massive outrage on social media. The remark also led to debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

During an interaction with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?” The remark sparked outrage, quickly going viral on social media, with netizens calling him out for his inappropriate comments.

Though he issued a video apology, calling his comment a "lapse in judgement", the controversy rages on.

Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makhija record statement

On Wednesday morning, influencers Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police and revealed that the show was not scripted. Chanchlani and Mukhija were also part of the same show and have been booked for the usage of indecent language.



The Maharashtra Cyber Department had summoned more than 40 persons, asking them to join the probe into the case. The 40 people included participants and judges from the show's previous episodes.

The Guwahati Police have also registered a case against Allahbadia and four others and a team is in Mumbai to investigate the matter.



The matter even reached the Parliament when Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske raked up the issue and called for a law to regulate social media.

