The comedy show India's Got Latent is in the limelight but not for good reasons. The ongoing controversy around objectionable remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia on a recent episode of comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show refuses to die down.

An FIR has also been filed against Raina and other social media stars who were present at the event. Amidst all this, several celebrities have reacted to the row including music composer AR Rahman, who has subtly taken a shot at the influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and others over the controversy.

AR Rahman seemingly pokes fun at India's Got Latent row

On Wednesday (Feb 13), Rahman indirectly poked fun at Allahbadia over his objectionable remarks.

During his appearance at the music launch event of Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal, the Oscar-winning composer was asked to describe his music using emojis.

Responding to this, Rahman said, "First with mouth closed."

Without mentioning the controversy directly, he said, "This past week we have all seen what all happens when mouth opens."

Rahman's shocking yet humorous remark left Vicky and others at the event stunned.

Replying to the composer's comment, Kaushal said, ''Talk about roasting.''

Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy

Days after the controversy erupted, popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina broke his silence.

In a post on his social media pages, Raina said the controversy has been 'too much to handle' for him.

Assuring he would cooperate with all government agencies, Raina wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

All about the controversy

The controversy erupted over a remark that the YouTuber Ranveer, whose channel goes by the name Beer Biceps, made on Raina's show India's Got Latent.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

During an interaction with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”

Ranveer's question has sparked outrage across social media, with netizens slamming him and the entire show.